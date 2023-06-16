What’s wrong with Stalin visiting Senthilbalaji: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi on Friday justified Chief Minister M K Stalin’s meeting with arrested Senthilbalaji at the Omandurar Estate and said that they were not bothered about the arrest and they only expect him to be treated humanely.

Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the CM’s meeting with Balaji after the Enforcement Directorate arrested the latter in the transport job scam case, R S Bharathi said, “What is wrong with the CM visiting his hospitalized cabinet colleague? We are not bothered about the arrest. Our leader has categorically stated that they could conduct any inquiry they want. But, they should treat him humanely.”

Taking strong exception to EPS calling Senthil Balaji’s illness a drama, Bharathi recalled the enthusiastic participation of MGR and Kamarajar immediately before their death due to heart attack and said, “Heart attack could happen to anyone, any moment and anywhere. I do not know how he had remained a Chief Minister of the state without knowing this.

AIADMK leaders ate idly for Rs 1 crore during Jayalalithaa’s hospitalization

Advising the LoP not to make ridiculous statements against his leader, RS Bharathi said, “What is wrong in the CM visiting his hospitalized cabinet colleague? What did EPS do when Velumani and Thangamani were raided. EPS rushed to Delhi, knocked at every door and prostrated before Amit Shah.” Claiming that the AIADMK was forced to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to G K Vasan by the BJP, “They (AIADMK leaders) are heartless. They are the kind of people who ate idly for Rs 1 crore when their leader (Jayalalithaa) was hospitalized.”

Rebutting EPS’ claims on his withdrawing the highway tender allegation petition against him, Bharathi drew a parallel between the Rs 4,000 crore highway tender allotment scam against EPS and the TANSI case against Jayalalithaa and said, “He has uttered a blatant lie that I have withdrawn cases against him. He does not know law. At least he could consult some doctors.”

“I was the one who filed the TANSI case against their leader Jayalalithaa. I withdrew the private petition in the TANSI case under the condition that I would have the liberty to move an appeal if the order goes against his prayer. Nearly Rs 1,000 crore worth government land was retrieved only because of my petition,” he added.

“Likewise, I moved the petition on behalf of the DMK in the Rs 4,000 crore tender allocation case against EPS. The Madras High Court transferred the case probe to CBI. EPS was the Chief Minister of TN then. He moved the SC and challenged the CBI probe and sought probe by the state police. He obtained a stay.”

Conceding that he withdrew the petition against EPS as the state police (DVAC) shall investigate the case after regime change (in 2021), Bharathi referred to CBI inaction on the Rs 570 crore seizure from a container in Tirupur and said that CBI has not investigated the probe till date. Asserting that the cases against EPS, S P Velumani and P Thangamani have just begun, the DMK leader said that the fate of their leader (Jayalalithaa) would befall them.