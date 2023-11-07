What Vallalar said is also Sanatan Dharma, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday reiterated that the Ramalinga Swamigal (Vallalar) was one of the brightest sons of Sanatan Dharma and said that his famous quote "Whenever I saw withered crop, i also withered" is also reflects Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the 29th convocation ceremony of Sri Sankara Arts and Science College in Kancheepuram, the governor said, "Sanatan Dharma is the traditional way of life which is equal to all beings; It is a family which thinks equally of everyone. What the Vallalar (Ramalinga Swamigal) said is also a Sanatan Dharma. Vallalar was one of the brightest sons of Sanatan Dharma."

Lauding the Prime Minister, Ravi said that the G-20 conference led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that Bharat is the Vishvaguru of the world and the friend of the nations of the world.

"Bharat excels in technology to measure the sky and sea. In Digital India, all services are guaranteed to reach millions of citizens. Bharat is an example to other countries in terms of economic and industrial growth. Students should work hard to build prosperous India, " added Ravi.