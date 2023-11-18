What stops DMK govt from conducting caste census, asks Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss asked the Tamil Nadu government led by DMK to conduct a caste census. "What is stopping the DMK government that talks about social justice from conducting caste census," he asked.

He said the current status of all the 540 castes should be discerned to bring out schemes accordingly.

Commenting on the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu Government and TN governor, he said that the governor and government have to complement each other, fractitious relationship between them will harm the people.

He added that Governor having political opinions will not do any good to the people, and contended governor should be apolitical.

On the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he said PMK will reveal its stance soon.