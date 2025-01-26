What stops DMK from arresting Seeman, Sellur Raju’s poser to TN govt over Periyar remarks

MADURAI: Condemning Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman over his derogatory remarks against Periyar EV Ramasamy, AIADMK MLA Sellur K. Raju (Madurai West), on Saturday, stressed the government should have sent NTK chief to jail by now.

In a recent attack, Seeman targeted Periyar over his stance on Tamil and rationalism. This resulted in widespread condemnation.

After taking part in the Tamil Language Martyr’s Day programme organised by AIADMK in Madurai, Raju highlighted several leaders including D Jayakumar have opposed Seeman’s remarks.

Pointing out to the reporters that he had expressed his disapproval of Seeman on Twitter, Raju added, “The only option for political leaders who are not in power is to voice out against such derogatory remarks. However, the ruling party has all the powers to arrest Seeman. DMK should have arrested him immediately.”

He further said that the Dravidar Kazhagam, the birth child of Periyar, is backing the family of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s family. He added, “Chief Minister and his fellow politicians pay tributes at Periyar’s memorial every year and take various pledges. However, this is just a political stunt by DMK.” He wondered why the government had not arrested Seeman despite revereing Periyar for his ideology and principles.

On AIADMK’s affinity towards language, he highlighted, “C Annadurai, who’s popularly known as ‘Arignar Anna’, had hosted the first world Tamil conference, and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran hosted the fifth such conference and the eighth of its kind was hosted by former CM J Jayalalithaa at Thanjavur.”