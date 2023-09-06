'What is the mystery behind Stalin's desire to keep Senthilbalaji in Cabinet?'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Wednesday wondered what is the mystery behind the Chief Minister M K Stalin's desire to keep the jailed minister V Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet.

"Recently, the Madras High Court has put a nail in the head of the Tamil Nadu government. But till now, Chief Minister MK Stalin did not take any action against the jailed minister V Senthilbalaji. The only question for everyone is that even after the High Court said, what is the mystery behind the chief minister's desire to keep Senthilbalaji as Minister in his Cabinet? If other ministers in his Cabinet face similar problems, it is questionable whether Stalin will try to save them in the same way. With more DMK ministers in the queue, the people of Tamil Nadu are keeping a close eye on what decision the chief minister is going to take now, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Slamming the ruling DMK for saving the jailed minister, the saffron party leader said that Senthilbalaji has lost his moral right to hold the post of Minister.

"It is strange that the DMK, which has filed corruption complaints against Senthilbalaji, has gone to any extent to save him today. He lost his moral right to hold the post of minister on the day he went on a killing spree against Income Tax officials who came for raids. Stalin, in an attempt to somehow save his liquor minister, misdirected the state machinery, " added Annamalai.