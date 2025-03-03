What have you done so far to restore Ennore wetland, NGT asks TN government

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the state government, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a report pertaining to the progress in Ennore Creek restoration works.

While hearing a petition filed by K Saravanan, an activist, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati asked the government about the measures taken to restore Ennore wetland.

The petitioner requested the bench to issue orders directing the state government to notify the Ennore Wetland under Wetland Conservation Mission as well as to expand the extent of the wetland by removing illegal encroachments.

Pointing out a Supreme Court order that directed the states to demarcate boundaries of the wetlands listed in 'Wetland Atlas' prepared by ISRO, the NGT further inquired the government whether the Ennore wetland is listed in the Atlas.

Further, the bench noted a government order issued by the state environment, climate change and forest department on January 10, 2024 to implement Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission at Rs 1,675 Crore, and asked what the government has done so far based on the order as more than one year has lapsed.

"Ennore is vital for the sustenance of people of Chennai. You cannot have a better ecosystem that Ennore for protection (from flooding). Ennore is affected by pollution from fly ash and gobbling up of land for industries," the bench observed.

Citing that the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company has four components such as Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission and Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, the bench said that the Ennore wetland comes under two of the four missions (Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission and Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission).

Seeking reports from the government and its agencies, the bench posted the next hearing on April 23.

It may be noted that the government has allocated Rs 40 Crore for Ennore Creek restoration and Rs 275 Crore for Coastal Wetlands Conservation and Restoration through the government order. Of Rs 1,675 Crore, the state government will contribute Rs 502.50 Crore and the remaining will be from the World Bank, as per the government order.

