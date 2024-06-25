Restoration works breathe life into Adyar Creek and Estuary

CHENNAI: Adyar and Cooum may be among the country’s most polluted rivers, but there are signs that the dead rivers can come alive. A recent faunal survey conducted in Adyar Creek and Estuary reported that the number of faunal species in the region has increased to 424 after the restoration activities from earlier 141 species.

According to a document from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, the eco-restoration of 58 acres of Adyar Creek, and 300 acres of the Adyar Estuary was taken up under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

“The eco-restoration works were taken up with the components of bund stabilization, continuous removal of debris and plastics, and removal of invasive species of Prosopis juliflora, which has now enhanced the tidal interaction and increased the water spread in the creek and estuary. Mangroves and Native riverine vegetation were planted to rejuvenate and enhance the biodiversity of the riverine ecosystem,” the document said.

After the restoration, 358 acres of the creek and estuary now has as many as 424 species, including molluscans, crabs, dragonflies, butterflies, fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

The CRRT has been formed to plan, coordinate and monitor the environmental restoration of Cooum, Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar Rivers, Buckingham Canal, along with other canals, drains, estuaries and creeks in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

The government allocated Rs 100 crore for the eco-restoration of the Adyar Creek and Estuary on the eastern side of Thiru Vi Ka Bridge as the ecologically sensitive region degraded due to Prosopis juliflora (a variety of mesquite tree), indiscriminate disposal of sewage, solid waste and debris which subsequently resulted in shrinking of water spread area, reduced tidal interaction and decrease in biodiversity.

The government has already announced the restoration of the Adyar River up to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge from Guduvanchery — the origin of the river — for Rs 1,500 Crore under public-private partnership mode. Even though the project is envisioned to be completed within 30 months, the stretch between Saidapet and Thiru Vi Ka Bridge has been prioritized to be completed in 15 months.

Moreover, an administrative sanction of Rs 1,281.88 crore was allotted to restore Buckingham Canal and its associated drains, as well as major Adyar and Cooum Rivers drains.

Apart from this, the government has given an administrative sanction of Rs 735.08 crore for the implementation of the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project (ICRERP) to restore the river from the Paruthipattu check dam to the Cooum River mouth for a length of 32 km.

Additionally, the eco-restoration of the Ennore Creek will be taken up at Rs 45.99 crore.

“Now, habitat restoration (plantation) work is being implemented by the forest department. The Forest Department has planned to complete the plantation works in two years (2023 to 2025) and initiated the clearing of Prosopis juliflora and plantation of mangroves and its associated species,” the document added. So far, 1,000 mangrove plants out of 1.60 lakh mangroves and 50,000 out of two lakh mangrove-associated species have been planted, and Prosopis juliflora has been cleared in 160 hectares out of 200 hectares within Ennore Creek. CRRT is monitoring these works.