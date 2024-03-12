What are the guidelines of the newly-implemented CAA: Check deets

CHENNAI: As the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into force yesterday, the Central Government released the provisions of the Act, as stated in those terms:

* Under the CAA 2019, Indian citizenship applicants must have been Indian residents for at least one year before applying for it. If the applicant has stayed in India for not less than 6 years out of the 8 years before that one year, he is eligible for Indian citizenship.

* Applicants must submit an undertaking that they renounce the citizenship of their own country and wish to make India their permanent home. A native of India, married to an Indian citizen, a child under the age of 18, born to Indian parents, and registered as holding an Indian citizen card abroad should submit a separate application.

* Legal applicants for Indian citizenship must submit an affidavit stating the authenticity of the information they provide about themselves. Also attach an affidavit of an Indian citizen regarding the conduct of the applicant. Such applicants should give a declaration that they know one of the languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

* If approved for Indian citizenship, the applicant has to take a pledge saying, 'We will have faith and loyalty to the Constitution of India', 'We will follow the laws of India with full faith, and 'We will fulfil our obligations as citizens of India'.

* A copy of the applicant's valid or expired foreign passport, residence permit, spouse's Indian passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate as proof of Indian citizenship. However, it is not mandatory to submit these documents.

* After completing the procedures for granting Indian citizenship, the applicant who is registered as an Indian citizen under CAA 2019 will be issued a digital certificate. Those seeking an Indian citizenship certificate in documentary form should apply for it separately.