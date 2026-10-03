What about us, ask PWDs on Vettri Payanam scheme expansion

CHENNAI: While the government has rolled out the expanded Vettri Payanam scheme for women and transgender persons, allowing them to travel free in Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses, persons with disabilities are still waiting for a similar expansion announced for them during the budget session.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday launched the expanded facility for women and transgender persons. However, the announcement to extend 100% fare-free travel to persons with disabilities in a wider range of government buses is yet to be implemented.
Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari had announced that persons with 40% or more disability holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card would be allowed free travel in Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses operating in urban and city areas. The facility would also cover Mofussil Ordinary and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes beyond 40 km. Those unable to travel independently would be allowed to take one attendant.
The expansion is expected to require an additional Rs 114 crore annually, over and above the existing allocation of Rs 95 crore which benefited 21,727 persons.
Persons with disabilities said the delay was particularly significant for those dependent on public transport to reach educational institutions, workplaces, and hospitals for rehabilitation treatment.
Under the existing scheme, persons with more than 40% disability are permitted point-to-point free travel from their residence to a hospital, educational institution, or workplace. One attendant is permitted for persons with intellectual disabilities.
For visually impaired persons with 40% to 69% disability, the concession is restricted to point-to-point travel, while those with 70% to 100% disability can travel on all routes, except AC buses.
"The existing facility does not adequately serve persons with reduced mobility, as it is largely confined to ordinary buses with steep steps and point-to-point travel. The proposed expansion would allow them to use low-floor buses and travel to destinations beyond the existing restrictions," said Sathish Kumar of the Disability Rights Alliance.
He said low-floor buses were introduced following a prolonged legal battle to ensure universal accessibility. Though officials had initially indicated that low-floor buses would operate under the ordinary fare category, they are being operated under the Deluxe category, while electric LF buses attract AC fares.
Sathish urged the Differently Abled Welfare Department, headed by the chief minister himself, to issue the government order immediately to enable transport undertakings to implement the expanded concession.
Transport Department Secretary L Nirmalraj said the expansion would be implemented once the concerned department issued the government order.