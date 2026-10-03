What about us, ask PWDs on Vettri Payanam scheme expansion

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday launched the expanded facility for women and transgender persons. However, the announcement to extend 100% fare-free travel to persons with disabilities in a wider range of government buses is yet to be implemented.

Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari had announced that persons with 40% or more disability holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card would be allowed free travel in Express, LSS, and Deluxe buses operating in urban and city areas. The facility would also cover Mofussil Ordinary and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes beyond 40 km. Those unable to travel independently would be allowed to take one attendant.

The expansion is expected to require an additional Rs 114 crore annually, over and above the existing allocation of Rs 95 crore which benefited 21,727 persons.