Wetlands outweigh real estate's vested interests: Anbumani

Speaking at the event, Anbumani described Pallikaranai as Chennai's "lifeline" and "natural drainage system". He said the marshland, which once spanned nearly 15,000 acres, had shrunk to around 2,500 acres due to urbanisation and encroachment.

"Chennai has been blessed with four natural assets: the Adyar, Cooum and Kosasthalaiyar rivers, and the Pallikaranai marsh. The marsh stores and regulates water brought by these rivers. If Chennai is to avoid floods, Pallikaranai must be protected," he said.

Recalling the 2015 floods, Anbumani said large-scale destruction of wetlands had prevented floodwaters from draining naturally. He alleged that real estate interests were attempting to encroach upon the remaining marshland and criticised past administrations for permitting developments in ecologically sensitive areas.

The PMK leader also demanded that all 26,800 wetlands across the State be notified and protected. He accused the State Wetland Committee of failing to act and criticised officials and former administrators for allowing encroachments.

Calling on the TVK-led government to take immediate action, Anbumani urged Chief Minister Vijay to define and officially notify the marshland's boundaries to prevent further encroachments.

He said signatures collected through the campaign would be submitted to the Chief Minister and the concerned department minister, warning that stronger forms of protest could follow if action was not taken.