Wetlands fighting strong to protect TN from climate change, finds study

However, the study identified localised environmental stress in the Odiyur Backwater Wetland in Chengalpattu and Adyar Creek due to untreated sewage discharge, eutrophication and urban pollution.



The report highlighted that Chennai's average temperatures have increased over the past century, with urban heat island effects becoming more pronounced. It also cited the 2015 Chennai floods as a reminder of the consequences of losing wetlands and natural drainage systems.



Prof. Kanmani said wetlands function as natural climate infrastructure, noting that a single hectare can store nearly 12 million litres of floodwater, reducing flood risks while cooling surrounding areas and supporting groundwater recharge. She added that wetland restoration is not merely an environmental measure but a critical investment in building climate-resilient cities.



As part of the initiative, Anna University will prepare Wetland Health Cards and develop a comprehensive digital database covering 65 wetlands. The database will document water quality, sediment contamination and ecosystem health indicators to support restoration, long-term monitoring and evidence-based policy decisions.



The initiative aligns with the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission and the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems. The university also plans capacity-building programmes for self-help groups, local bodies and citizen volunteers on wetland conservation, waste segregation and environmental monitoring. Schools, eco-clubs and community organisations will be encouraged to participate in citizen science programmes.