Wetland conservation: 12 Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu to be digitally mapped using hi-tech drones

CHENNAI: The State-owned Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation (TNUAVC), under the Higher Education Department, has proposed to map 12 Ramsar sites in the State using high-tech drone technology.

Accordingly, the TNUAVC has tied up with the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Department for mapping selected 12 Ramsar sites using drone RGB and LiDAR technology. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that drones equipped with RGB sensors will provide detailed images suitable for creating 3D maps, while LiDAR sensors offer greater data accuracy.

Stating that mapping and monitoring the wetland, especially the Ramsar sites, is vital to understanding its dynamics and preparing conversational plans, he said at present there are 16 Ramsar sites, including the ones recently approved by the Union Ministry of Environment – Longwood Shola reserve forest in the Nilgiris and Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur.

Pointing out that the conservation of Ramsar sites, approved by the Centre, plays a crucial role in water purification, groundwater replenishment, drought and flood management, he said their conservation is vital to food security. "Of 16 Ramsar sites, it was found 12 should have to be mapped for conservation immediately," he said adding, "It will help the government further monitor the sites".

The official said wetlands were not only serving as critical sources of biodiversity water purification but are also offering habitats for thousands of species while helping livelihoods and cultural practices for many communities worldwide.

The official, who did not want to disclose the identified 12 Ramsar sites, however, said the "wetlands especially near cities are under severe threat due to the human encroachment and land grabbing by the builders. Therefore, those lands would be given priority for mapping".

Claiming that the State government has already taken measures to come out with comprehensive integrated management plans for Ramsar sites, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, he said, "The mapping of these sites would be useful for proposed management initiatives".

"It is a welcome move. Ariel survey will give exact wetland measurements," said conservation scientist A Kumaraguru of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Tiruchy.