Wet weather likely to continue for Chennai & several districts of TN

CHENNAI: Chennai and suburbs experienced the first spell of Northeast monsoon, as heavy rain lashed several areas on Monday.

The meteorological officials stated that the wet weather is likely to continue for the next few days due to the cyclonic circulation and easterlies in the Bay of Bengal. The system formed over the sea is likely to be favourable to the south and central districts of Tamil Nadu and expected to receive intense spells.

The cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the adjoining Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. And a feeble trough in easterlies runs over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.1 km above mean sea level. So, heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu till Friday (November 3).

"The cyclonic circulation and easterly wind have been favourable for south and central parts of Tamil Nadu, and they would receive heavy rain in the next few days. Under the influence of the system, the coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts received light to moderate showers. The spell is likely to continue in the capital city and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Centre of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Chennai and its suburbs received intermittent spells in the wee hours on Monday which led to water logging in the interior roads and traffic gridlock in the city due to ongoing storm water drain interlinking works. Many areas in the city including Teynampet, Kodambakkam, DGP office, Kolathur, Ambattur and Anna Nagar received 5 to 3 cm of rainfall.

Similarly, the weather officials stated that the northeast monsoon would be normal with average rainfall across the State, but north districts are expected to get below-average rainfall this year. However, the monsoon spell pattern might change based on system formation over the sea.