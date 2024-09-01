Wet weather likely in southern, coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: Following a dry weather spell in various parts of the state in August, the first week of September is likely to bring above-normal rainfall activity over southern coastal districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted.

The depression that formed over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved to south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. It was under its influence that the coastal districts of Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed moderate spells of rain recently. As moisture continues to prevail over the sea, rainfall activity may continue for the next two days, especially during evening and night hours. The rains are likely to bring down the daytime maximum temperature, which could come down to 35 degrees Celsius in the city and suburbs.“In the coming days, there might be above-normal rain along with thunderstorm activity over the southern and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to a cyclonic circulation over the sea. It is likely to continue till the second week. However, the rainfall activity is likely to gradually reduce from the middle of September and dry weather will prevail across the state,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, the director of the area cyclone centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

“As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to above normal rainfall is likely over the southern and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the state is likely to receive below-normal rainfall,” he added.

The weather department also informed that during the southwest monsoon (SWM) period from June 1 to September 1, the state received 347 mm against 213 mm of rainfall last year, which is 63 per cent excess.

The capital city witnessed 888 mm of rainfall amounting to 48 per cent excess spells during the season. Almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu experienced largely excess rainfall during the SWM except Mayiladathurai and Nagapattinam districts which recorded deficit spells.