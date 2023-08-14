Wet weather is likely to continue in TN for next 3 days

CHENNAI: With several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed sudden downpour on Sunday, it is likely to continue for the next three days due to system formed over the sea, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday.

In addition, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 6 percent excess rainfall with 162 mm during the southwest monsoon season till date.

While addressing the media, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC said, “A north-south trough runs from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 kmph above mean sea level. Under its influence Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts received intense rainfall on Sunday. For the next three days, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi is likely to experience heavy rain.”

Several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur is expected to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. The official stated that the southwest monsoon weakened in northern parts of India and is likely to be favorable for south India. From June 1 to August 14, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 163 mm of rainfall against its normal record of 153 mm.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours several districts of TN received heavy rainfall.

Of which, Tiruvallur received 14 cm, Chennai district – Mugalivakkam, Valasaravakkam, and Adyar Eco-park weather stations received 10 cm rainfall each. DGP office, Airport, Adyar, Royapuram and YMCA Nandanam with 9 cm each, MGR Nagar, Anna University, Kodambakkam and Teynampet recorded 8 cm.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain resulted in water logging in many interior roads and subways. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) pumped out the stagnated rainfall on the road and cleared the route for traffic movement.

The Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday inspected Kathipara underpass cleared of stagnation along with Highways department and other subways, and storm water drains in the city.