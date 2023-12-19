Wet spells likely to continue over 8 districts of south TN for the next 24 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted heavy rain for eight districts of south Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.

During the northeast monsoon, Madurai district received 155 percent excess rainfall with 904 mm against the average rainfall of 354 mm.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood now lies over Lakshadweep and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.

A few areas in north and south Tamil Nadu are expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

The weather department has predicted mild showers in Chennai and suburbs in some areas for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be reduced.

Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations will record around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamilnadu Coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tiruchendur and Kayalpatinam in Thoothukudi district is 23 cm and 21 cm of rainfall. Several areas in Tirunelveli received 5 to 19 cm, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai with 4 cm.