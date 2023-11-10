Wet spells likely to continue in TN for next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area. The weather department has issued a yellow warning for at least 10 districts.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 15 which is expected to bring rain across the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted heavy rain over Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts for the next 48 hours.

Also, light to moderate rain forecast has been given for isolated places across the state. The meteorological department mentioned that the rainfall activity is expected to reduce for a day or two as the cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coastal area has been weaker.

However, the first system during the northeast monsoon is likely to be formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on November 15. If the low-pressure area intensifies it is likely to bring monsoon spells from next week to several districts of Tamil Nadu.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some places might get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce the maximum temperature in the daytime. It will record around 31 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

According to RMC, on Thursday several districts witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kanniyakumari district 9 cm. Followed by Tiruppur and Chennai (Ambattur) 8 cm rainfall each, Thiruvarur received 7 cm.

Many areas in Chennai including Puzhal, Vanagaram, Kolathur, Thiruvottiyur, DGP office, YMCA Nandanam and Manali recorded 3 - 6 cm each in the last 24 hours.