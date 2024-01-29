Wet spell likely to occur over south and delta districts of TN from Jan 31

CHENNAI: Some areas of south and delta districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive light to moderate rain from January 31 under the influence of change in easterlies and atmospheric circulation over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Monday.

However, the coastal districts including Chennai are likely to witness cold weather and dry weather during the day time in the coming days.

"The change in the wind flow pattern towards the land resulted in an increase in the moisture level over the sea. Also, a cyclonic circulation is expected to prevail in the coming days. So, the rainfall activity has resumed in the state and some areas of south and delta districts Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain from Wednesday. The wet spells will gradually decrease from the first week of February, " said a senior RMC official.

The official stated that the dry weather will prevail in the rest of the state.

Some isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu including The Nilgiris, hilly regions and coastal districts might witness mist/haze and the minimum temperature will further decrease than usual from February.

Chennai and suburbs experiences soaring temperature during the day time for the last few days. The weather department forecast that it is likely to continue for the next few days.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

As squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph prevail over Comorin area and southwest Bay of Bengal.