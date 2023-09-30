Wet spell is likely to continue in Chennai and several districts of TN for the next few days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashes Chennai and suburbs in the nighttime for the past few days that led to water logging in many areas and impacted normal life of the public.

The meteorological department predicted light to moderate rain for several districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days. The capital city received excess rainfall of 74 percent in the last four months.

"As the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, yellow warning issued for 10 districts - Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

The rest of the state would get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm and lightning activity, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The city and suburbs witnessed intermittent spells in the southwest monsoon due to cyclonic circulation and change in westerly wind to Tamil Nadu.

The weather department predicted moderate rain in the nighttime, and it has impacted the residents' normal life due to water stagnation in the interior roads.

In addition, the ongoing storm water drains, and underground maintenance works carried out by the service department causes inconvenience to the public.

"The maximum temperature is expected to drop due to rainfall activity. For the next two days, the temperature is likely to record around 35 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, " added the weather officer.

According to RMC rainfall data in the last 24 hours, Tiruvallur district received 8 cm rainfall.

Followed by Alandur in Chennai district, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari with 7 cm each.

Several areas in the city including Anna University, DGP office, Mugalivakkam, Adyar Eco-Park, Chennai Airport, and Kodambakkam recorded 4-5 cm of rainfall.