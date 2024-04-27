Western Ghats and north interior districts of Tamil Nadu to get mild showers on May 2, 3

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday forecasts light to moderate rain over several places in western ghats and north interior districts of Tamil Nadu on May 2 and 3.

It would bring relief to the people reeling under heat wave conditions.

Meanwhile, the dry weather is likely to continue over the rest of the state where the maximum temperature to surge by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

Due to cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Also, a trough / wind discontinuity from Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. So, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over western ghats and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday.

A senior RMC official stated, "The convectional rainfall is likely to bring down the maximum temperature level in western ghats and north interior Tamil Nadu. However, the mercury is expected to surge over the rest of the state and a yellow warning has been issued to various places of Tamil Nadu for the next two days."

The maximum temperature is likely to be 3 to 5 degree Celsius above normal at a few pockets over the North Interior Tamil Nadu.

It is likely to be 39 to 42 degree Celsius at a few pockets over the plains of the North Interior districts for the next few days.

The weather department predicted that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over north interior Tamil Nadu.

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over the rest of the state.

From April 18 to 24, the maximum temperatures were above normal to appreciably above normal at many places and minimum temperatures were above normal at many places over the Tamil Nadu subdivision.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the week was 43 degree Celsius at Erode on April 20 and 24.