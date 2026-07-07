Western Ghat districts likely to receive moderate rain, Tamil Nadu temperatures to rise: RMC

According to the weather bulletin issued by the RMC, a trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala is currently influencing weather conditions over peninsular India.

The system is expected to bring moderate rainfall to isolated locations in the districts along the Western Ghats over the next two days.

Gusty winds are also likely to accompany the showers in some areas. The weather agency further said that the possibility of moderate rainfall over isolated parts of the Western Ghats districts will continue from Thursday through July 12.