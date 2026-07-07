Western Ghat districts likely to receive moderate rain, Tamil Nadu temperatures to rise: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds over isolated places in the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday, while warning that daytime temperatures across much of the State, including Puducherry and Karaikal, could rise by as much as 3 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather bulletin issued by the RMC, a trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala is currently influencing weather conditions over peninsular India.
The system is expected to bring moderate rainfall to isolated locations in the districts along the Western Ghats over the next two days.
Gusty winds are also likely to accompany the showers in some areas. The weather agency further said that the possibility of moderate rainfall over isolated parts of the Western Ghats districts will continue from Thursday through July 12.
While widespread rainfall is not expected, the intermittent showers are likely to provide some relief to hilly regions that have been experiencing fluctuating weather conditions during the southwest monsoon season.
In contrast, the plains of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness a rise in temperatures. The RMC has forecast that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may increase by up to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents have been advised to take adequate precautions against the heat, particularly during the afternoon hours, by staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
For Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain in a few parts of the city, although no significant rainfall activity is anticipated.
The city is also likely to experience warm and humid conditions, with temperatures remaining above normal for this time of the year.
The latest forecast highlights the contrasting weather pattern across the State, with the hilly districts expected to receive periodic rainfall while the plains continue to experience warmer conditions.
Weather officials have advised the public, particularly those living in the Western Ghats region, to remain alert to local weather updates as rainfall intensity and wind conditions may vary from place to place.
The Regional Meteorological Centre said it would continue to monitor the evolving weather system and issue updated advisories if conditions change over the coming days.