Western districts to brace for heavy rain on Aug 4- 5, says Met

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry region for the next few days due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the meteorological centre, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated pockets of the Ghat areas in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai. Similar weather is likely at Theni, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and the Puducherry-Karaikal region on Sunday, per the forecast.

Northern districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchy, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvannamalai are also expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 4.

The RMC has specifically forecast extremely heavy rain on August 5 at isolated places in the Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts on Tuesday.

Additionally, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Dindigul, Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, and Sivagangai are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

In Chennai and nearby areas, the weather will remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely at a few places over the coming days, the RMC added.