Western Central Rly notifies cancellation of train services: Check details

CHENNAI: Western Central Railway has notified the cancellation of train services due to pre-non interlocking work for the construction of the third line between Budni–Barkhera Section and Ghat Section of Bhopal Division.

Train no 20481 Bhagat Ki Koti-Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 16.30 hrs on 18th and 25th October and train no 20482 Tiruchchirappalli–Bhagat Ki Koti Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 08.10 hrs on 21st and 28th October will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

South Central Railway has notified a change in the pattern of train services due to a corridor block in Vijayawada Division.

Train no 17237 Bitragunta–Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.55 hrs on and from 9th October to 13th October and train no 17238 Dr. MGR Chennai Central–Bitragunta Express leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs on and from 9th October to 13th October will be fully cancelled.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 hrs on 9th October to 13th October will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

Train No. 12376 Jasidih–Tambaram Superfast Express leaving Jasidih at 13.10 hrs on 11th October will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada, and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

Train no 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Dharti Aba Express leaving Hatia at 18.20 hrs on 9th October, train no 12835 Hatia–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (Via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 18.20 hrs on 10th October and train no 12889 Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 18.30 hrs 13th October will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada and Vijayawada, another statement from SR said.