West Tamil Nadu region now DMK bastion: Minister S Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Monday said Western districts have become DMK bastion because of welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing reporters, in Coimbatore, Muthusamy hailed CM Stalin for being instrumental in forming a mega alliance under the INDIA bloc, which has achieved remarkable success.

“The BJP could not act independently now and should take into consideration the suggestions of alliance parties on any policy decision. Even though the INDIA bloc could not form a government, it has got a huge victory,” he said.

Further, the Minister said the DMK could get a landslide victory because of the welfare schemes rolled out for women and covering all sections of the society. He also announced that Chief Minister Stalin will participate in the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ to be held in Coimbatore on June 15. Leaders of alliance parties were also likely to participate in the event.