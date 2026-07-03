West Coast Express arrival at Chennai Central to be delayed on select days in August

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced temporary changes in the arrival timings of the Mangaluru Central–Chennai Central West Coast Express due to maintenance works being carried out in the Palakkad Railway Division.
The West Coast Express (Train No 22638), departing Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm on July 2, 5, 12, 19, 26 and August 2, will arrive at Chennai Central 50 minutes behind schedule.
Similarly, the same train (No 22638), departing Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm on July 4, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 and August 4, will reach Chennai Central with a delay of 30 minutes, Southern Railway said.