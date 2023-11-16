West Central Railway announces express train cancellation

CHENNAI: Train No. 22404 New Delhi – Puducherry Weekly Express leaving New Delhi at 23.15 hrs on 26th November and 03rd December, train no 22403 Puducherry – New Delhi Weekly Express leaving Puducherry Express leaving Puducherry at 09.55 hrs on 29th November and 06th December, train no 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Tri-Weekly Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.15 hrs on 06th and 07th December, train no 16032 Shri Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Tri-Weekly Express leaving Shri Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.30 hrs on 08th and 09th December, train no 16093 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Lucknow Weekly Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.15 hrs on 05th December, train no 16094 Lucknow - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express leaving Lucknow at 16.20 hrs on 07th December.

Train no 12687 Madurai – Chandigarh Weekly Express leaving Madurai at 23.35 hrs on 06th December, train no 12688 Chandigarh – Madurai Weekly Express leaving Chandigarh at 08.05 hrs on 11th December, train no 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Weekly Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 hrs on 07th December, train no 22632 Bikaner – Madurai Weekly Superfast Express leaving Bikaner at 15.30 hrs on 10th December, train no 20481 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi at 16.30 hrs on 29th November and 06th December and train no 20482 Tiruchchirappalli - Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 08.10 hrs on 02nd and 09th December will be fully cancelled.