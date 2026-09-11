West Bengal youth beaten to death, buried in Coimbatore; 6 arrested

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death and buried at an isolated site near Chettipalayam in Coimbatore, with his body discovered after one of his hands was found protruding from the ground. Police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident came to light at Othakkal Mandapam near Chettipalayam, where an unused plot under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is located. Residents noticed a human hand sticking out of the soil and alerted the Chettipalayam police.
Police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and excavated the area, recovering the body of a man believed to be around 25 years old. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had allegedly been beaten to death and buried at the deserted site in an attempt to conceal his identity. A case was registered and a detailed probe was launched.
Based on suspicion, police arrested six persons from Tripura — Duythe Ryang (22), Sunil Rai Ryang (24), Kothoram Ryang (30), Sumit Kumar (20), Sramit Tarang (35) and Santosh Kumar (20).
During interrogation, police identified the deceased as Badal Shit (24), a native of West Bengal. The arrested persons allegedly confessed to assaulting and killing him. Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.