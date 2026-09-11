West Bengal youth beaten to death, buried in Coimbatore; 6 arrested

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident came to light at Othakkal Mandapam near Chettipalayam, where an unused plot under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is located. Residents noticed a human hand sticking out of the soil and alerted the Chettipalayam police.

Police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and excavated the area, recovering the body of a man believed to be around 25 years old. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.