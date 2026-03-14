West Asia war pushes up cooking oil prices to Rs 170 a litre

Prices of other edible oils such as groundnut oil, safflower oil and coconut oil have also increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 4 per litre.

India imports a significant portion of its edible oils, including sunflower oil and palm oil, mainly from countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

On average, about 6 lakh tonnes of palm oil, 3 lakh tonnes of soybean oil, and 1 lakh tonnes of sunflower oil are imported every month.