West Asia war: Namakkal egg price drops to Rs 4.05, 6 cr eggs stranded at Gulf ports

The downturn comes as nearly 90 per cent of egg exports from Namakkal have been disrupted since late February. “Under normal circumstances, up to one crore eggs are exported daily to Gulf countries such as Dubai, Qatar and Oman, besides some African nations. However, given the conflict, exports have taken a severe hit,” said K Singaraj, president, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association.

Owing to this, the National Egg Coordination Committee (Namakkal Zone) on Tuesday reduced the farm gate price by 20 paise, fixing it at Rs 4.05 per egg, marking a sharp fall from the record high of Rs 6.40 witnessed in November last year.