West Asia war: Karur textile exports worth Rs 10,000 crore hit amid supply disruption

Stephen Babu, an office-bearer of the Karur Textile Manufacturer and Exporters Association and owner of Homeline Textile, said Karur is a major hub for exporting table linen, curtains and bedspreads to markets in the United States and several Europe countries.

The industry, which generates around Rs 10,000 crore in annual business, relies heavily on polyester fibre balls that are blended with cotton yarn. The petroleum-based raw material is largely imported from Gulf countries by Reliance Industries.