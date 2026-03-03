West Asia war impacts Coimbatore’s textile and wet grinder exports

Regarding textile exports, SAIMA Organising Secretary Selvaraj said, "Textile exports are being affected by the war situation. Textiles worth USD 37 billion are exported abroad annually. We were relieved when tariffs for the United States were reduced.

However, by then, the war in West Asia has begun affecting exports. If the price of crude oil increases, the price of polyester will also rise. This will further impact the textile industry. If shipping operations are disrupted, there will be a shortage of containers, which will also affect exports," he said.