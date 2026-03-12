West Asia war hits Kovilpatti peanut candy exports to Gulf markets

Manufacturers say the ongoing war in West Asia have disrupted export logistics to the Gulf region. As a result, shipments of Kovilpatti peanut candy have reportedly come to a halt for more than 10 days, leading to a build-up of stock worth several crores of rupees.

Kannan, secretary of the Kovilpatti Peanut Candy Manufacturers and Traders Association, said most exports are directed to Gulf countries, and the current situation has forced exporters to pause shipments.

“Orders that had already been placed by overseas buyers are now being cancelled. This has created a difficult situation for manufacturers and could bring production to a standstill,” he said.

He also noted that the cost of packaging materials such as PP covers and plastic jars has increased due to difficulties in the availability of petroleum-based products. If the situation continues, the livelihoods of thousands of workers dependent on the industry could be affected, he added.

Manufacturers also pointed out that the industry had already been struggling with rising peanut prices and was only beginning to recover when the export disruption occurred.

Apart from peanut candy, several other sweet and savoury snacks produced in Kovilpatti are also exported along with the candy. With exports currently stalled, workers in the sector fear a significant impact on their livelihoods.