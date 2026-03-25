West Asia war hits jasmine trade in Tamil Nadu; growers face losses

CHENNAI: Jasmine prices have dropped sharply across Tamil Nadu due to a disruption in exports, leaving growers facing losses, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Traders said exports to several Middle East countries have been affected due to the war between Iran and Israel. At the same time, increased arrivals in local markets have added to the price fall.
In Sathyamangalam flower market, around 15 tonnes of jasmine arrive daily. The flowers are currently being sold at around Rs 400 per kg and Rs 100 per padi(unit of measurement). Farmers said they need at least Rs 700 per kg to make a profit and are now incurring losses.
Tamil Nadu is one of the largest producers of jasmine in the country, with cultivation spread across nearly 32,000 hectares. Major growing regions include Sathyamangalam, Nilakottai, Madurai and Tindivanam.
Officials said the state’s production accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the country’s total jasmine demand. The flowers are also exported in large quantities to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, mainly for use in perfumes and other aromatic products.
However, with exports slowing down and supply increasing, prices have come under pressure, affecting farmers across the state.