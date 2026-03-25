West Asia war hits jasmine trade in Tamil Nadu; growers face losses

Traders said exports to several Middle East countries have been affected due to the war between Iran and Israel. At the same time, increased arrivals in local markets have added to the price fall.

In Sathyamangalam flower market, around 15 tonnes of jasmine arrive daily. The flowers are currently being sold at around Rs 400 per kg and Rs 100 per padi(unit of measurement). Farmers said they need at least Rs 700 per kg to make a profit and are now incurring losses.