West Asia war: Coimbatore flights to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi cancelled

According to a Maalaimalar report, the airport currently operates domestic services to major Indian cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Goa, along with international routes to Singapore, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Under the regular schedule, flights operate four days a week between Coimbatore and Abu Dhabi and five days a week between Coimbatore and Sharjah.

However, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East, services on these two routes have been suspended temporarily.