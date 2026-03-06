West Asia war: Coimbatore flights to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi cancelled

CHENNAI: Flights from Coimbatore International Airport to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi have been temporarily cancelled following airspace closures in parts of the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, airport officials said.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the airport currently operates domestic services to major Indian cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Goa, along with international routes to Singapore, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Under the regular schedule, flights operate four days a week between Coimbatore and Abu Dhabi and five days a week between Coimbatore and Sharjah.
However, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East, services on these two routes have been suspended temporarily.
Airport authorities said the cancellations will remain in effect until March 9th. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to contact Air Arabia at 9087778081 for further details.
The sudden suspension has caused inconvenience to several passengers who had planned their travel on these flights.