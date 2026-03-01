West Asia conflict: TN politicos voice for safety of Tamils living in Gulf countries

Stalin, while maintaining that the government is in constant touch with the Tamils living in the Gulf countries, asserted that his government is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to them.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, urged the Union government to take appropriate measures for the safety of Tamils living in the Gulf countries.

"Taking into account the tense situation prevailing in Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, I request all our Indians and Tamil people living and working there to remain safe," he said.

"I urge the central government to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the Tamils living there," Palaniswami said in a social media post.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, whose party is an ally of the NDA, also appealed to the Centre to request the governments of the Gulf countries to ensure the safety of Indians living there by adopting methods that are feasible.

"Due to the situation, a great threat has arisen to the safety of Indians, including Tamils, living in the Gulf countries," Anbumani said in a statement on Sunday.