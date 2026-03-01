West Asia conflict: TN politicos voice for safety of Tamils living in Gulf countries

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in West Asia, Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation Department to know the status of Tamils living in the Gulf countries.
A control room has been established at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, and the situation is being monitored, he said.
Stalin, while maintaining that the government is in constant touch with the Tamils living in the Gulf countries, asserted that his government is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to them.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, urged the Union government to take appropriate measures for the safety of Tamils living in the Gulf countries.
"Taking into account the tense situation prevailing in Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, I request all our Indians and Tamil people living and working there to remain safe," he said.
"I urge the central government to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the Tamils living there," Palaniswami said in a social media post.
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, whose party is an ally of the NDA, also appealed to the Centre to request the governments of the Gulf countries to ensure the safety of Indians living there by adopting methods that are feasible.
"Due to the situation, a great threat has arisen to the safety of Indians, including Tamils, living in the Gulf countries," Anbumani said in a statement on Sunday.
Left parties, VCK call for protests on March 3
Meanwhile, the Left parties and VCK have jointly condemned the military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran and announced statewide protests on March 3.
In a joint statement issued by P Shanmugam, CPM state secretary, M Veerapandian, CPI state secretary, Thol Thirumavalavan, founder of VCK, and Pazha Asaithambi, CPI (ML) Liberation state secretary, the parties described the attack as a blatant violation of Iran's national sovereignty, the UN Charter and international agreements.
The statement said the strikes were carried out despite ongoing negotiations with Iran and in the face of appeals from European countries such as Britain, France and Germany urging restraint. It is alleged that the US administration under President Donald Trump, in collusion with the Israeli government, launched the military offensive in the early hours of February 28.
According to the parties, nuclear and military installations in Tehran, Isfahan, Lorestan, Ilam, Kermanshah, Qom, Karaj and Tabriz were targeted. They also cited reports that bombs fell on a primary school during an attempt to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps camp, resulting in the death of 80 students. The developments, they said, have heightened tension and fear across West Asian countries.
The parties expressed concern over the safety of lakhs of Indians employed in Israel and Gulf nations, particularly in the construction sector, and urged the Union Government to ensure their protection and facilitate their safe return if necessary.
They called upon the Union Government, as a leading country among non-aligned nations, to unequivocally condemn the U.S. and Israeli military actions and demand an immediate halt to the attacks. The statement criticised the BJP-led Union Government for, as it alleged, abandoning India's traditional foreign policy of advocating stable peace and extending support to the U.S. and Israel.
Protests will be held in Chennai and in major cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Tiruvarur. The parties have appealed to workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, traders, small entrepreneurs, students, youth and women to participate in large numbers and raise their voice against war and in defence of peace.