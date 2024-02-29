We’re part of the NDA: OPS camp

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s political advisor Panruti SRamachandran said they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NationalDemocratic Alliance to return to power to ensure a stable government at the Centre.”



It isour political stand to support the NDA and we want Narendra Modi leadership to continue for a stable government at the Centre. It is the need of the hour,” Ramachandran told the journalists in the presence of O Panneerselvam.

While Panneerselvam responded negatively to the question whether they were invited to the public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two days in Tamil Nadu, Ramachandran said, “We are members of the family (National Democratic Alliance)’’.

‘‘There is no need to extend an invitation for your own familymembers,.” he said to justify his statement and defend the BJP for not inviting Panneerselvam.