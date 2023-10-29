We’re getting life threats for supporting Naikaneri civic chief, VCK men tell police

VELLORE: A group of VCK members, led by district secretary C Omprakasam, on Saturday complained to the Ambur taluk police about threat letters received by several local office party bearers for their support to Naikaneri panchayat president P Indumathi.



The four-page letter carrying signatures in the name of a person, DP Jaganath BA, AIADMK branch secretary and assistant secretary of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the Devalapuram Government Higher Secondary School, was loaded with casteist abuse and threated the VCK men to withdraw their support to Indumathi immediately and the complaint given on October 12.

The letter further stated that they should fall at the feet of four persons, one of whom happened to be a local temple trustee, named in the letter and seek pardon.

The first page of the letter carried pictures of forest brigand Veerappan, former Vannia Sangam leader J Guru, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, and present opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. The letter stated that Naikaneri (Madanur Panchayat Union, Tirupattur district) does not have any SC residents and that some with the backing of the local Vannia community were bent on creating problems.

Though there was a court stay against Indumathi assuming office (she is yet to assume office even after two years have passed) – her supporters staged an agitation in front of the Ambur GH. The letter threatened to decapitate those involved if they continued in this vein. Though the police was ready to issue a CSR, the VCK men insisted to register an FIR as all threats and abuse were in writing with signatures.

Following this, police personnel spoke to district SP Albert John.

As per his instructions, cops provided a CSR including the names of those mentioned in the letter.

Vaniyambadi DSP who holding charge of Ambur, said the FIR would be registered after the return of the incumbent DSP.

Heeding the assurance, the VCK members left the police station.