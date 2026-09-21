Well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression in next 24 hours; heavy rain lash across Tamil Nadu: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted that a well-marked low-pressure area over the East central and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the West central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.
According to the RMC, the low-pressure system over the East central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the East central and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal at 8:30 on Monday. It is expected to move northwestwards, intensify into a depression over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, and further concentrate into a deep depression over the Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.
"Continuing its northwestward movement, the system is likely to reach near the north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by the morning of September 23," the RMC added.
Meanwhile, the weather department released the rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours. Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore recorded the highest rainfall at 21 cm, followed by Manamadurai with 18 cm, Rishivandhiyam with 14 cm, Sankari Durg with 12 cm, and Kamudhi with 10 cm.
Similarly, parts of Chennai witnessed widespread light to moderate rainfall on Sunday night. Sholinganallur received 4 cm of rain, while Injambakkam, Nerkundram, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kannagi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Saligramam, and Anna Nagar West recorded 3 cm each. Aminjikarai, Valasaravakkam, Saidapet, and Adyar received 2 cm of rainfall each.