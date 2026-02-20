Welfare programmes across TN on former CM Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: AIADMK will be observing the 78th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24 across the State.
Edappadi K Palaniswami will pay floral tribute at the party headquarters, said a party statement on Friday.
The statement noted Jayalalithaa dedicated her entire life to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and the growth of the movement founded by MGR.
Her unwavering commitment, courage, and tireless work for social justice and development continue to guide the AIADMK, it said.
The party has asked the cadres to organise commemorative programmes across the State and asked them to distribute welfare measures to the poor on the occasion.
Edapaddi K Palaniswami also extended Ramzan greetings and said he prays for peace, prosperity and communal harmony.