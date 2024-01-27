Welfare measures, honouring tyagis part of R-Day fete in dists

VELLORE: District Collector Kumaravel Pandian garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the entrance to the historic Vellore fort and unfurled the Tricolor on the ramparts of the fort on the Republic Day. At Nethaji stadium, he handed over government benefits worth Rs 9.48 lakh to 8 beneficiaries, CM’s police medals and certificates to 53 police personnel, meritorious service certificates to 452 government employees.

Tiruvannamalai: Collector Murugesh distributed Rs 6.17 crore government welfare fund to 91 beneficiaries, CM’s police medals to 52 cops and certificates of merit to 639 officials from various departments.

Tirupattur: Collector Baskara Pandian distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 33.02 lakh to 102 beneficiaries, CM’s police medals to 21 police personnel, merit certificates to 358 officials and honours to freedom fighters. Tirupattur district SP Albert John, DRO E Valarmathi, MLAs K Devaraji, AS Vilvanathan and A Nallathambi and officials were present.

Ranipet: Collector Valarmathi handed over Rs 10.9 lakh welfare assistance to 25 persons, CM’s police medals to 54 police personnel and merit certificates to 211 officials from various departments. Officials from the respective districts too took part in events.