'Welcome to Kerala' signboard near Gudalur sparks row; Dhinakaran seeks removal

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the DMK government after the Kerala government allegedly installed a 'Welcome to Kerala' sign board inside the Tamil Nadu territory, in Malayalam and English.
In a post on X, Dhinakaran said media reports indicated that a board welcoming visitors to Kerala had been erected in Thaloor, near Gudalur, a border area in the Nilgiris district, terming it an act of trespass.
He criticised the move as an attempt by the Kerala government to claim the area and accused the Tamil Nadu government of remaining silent on the issue, warning that such alleged encroachment could affect the rights and livelihoods of people living in the border regions.
Referring to past inter-state disputes such as the Mullaperiyar Dam issue, he called the move a challenge to India’s federal principles.
Dhinakaran demanded the immediate removal of the board and urged the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen border monitoring to prevent such incidents in the future.