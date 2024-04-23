Weekly summer special trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced two pairs of weekly special trains to clear extra rush towards the Eastern Sector during Summer Season.

Train no 06063 Erode – Dhanbad Weekly Special will leave Erode at 13.30 hrs on 26th April, 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st May, 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th June, 2024 (Fridays) and reach Dhanbad at 8.30 hrs the third day (10 Services).

Train No. 06064 Dhanbad – Erode Weekly Special will leave Dhanbad at 6.00 hrs on 29th April, 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th May, 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th June and 1st July, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Erode at 2.00 hrs the third day (10 Services).

The above trains would consist of two sleeper and 18 general second class coaches and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches.

Train No. 06065 Tambaram – Dhanbad Weekly Special will leave Tambaram at 18.15 hrs on 28th April, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th May, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th June, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Dhanbad at 08.30 hrs the third day (10 Services).

Train No. 06066 Dhanbad -Tambaram Weekly Special will leave Dhanbad at 06.00 hrs on 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th May, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th June & 03rd July, 2024 (Wednesdays) and reach Tambaram at 22.45 hrs the next day (10 Services)., The trains consist of two sleeper Class, 16 General Second Class and 2- Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches.

Advance reservation for the above weekly summer specials is open from Southern Railway (SR) end, a statement from Southern Railway said.