Weekly special train services between Tambaram and Nagercoil

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the continued operation of weekly special train services between Nagercoil and Tambaram.

Train no 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Weekly Special leaving Nagercoil at 16.35 hrs on Sundays and reaching Tambaram at 04.10 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th July and 06th August (05 Services).

Train no 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil Weekly special leaving Tambaram at 08.15 hrs on Mondays and reaching Nagercoil at 20.55 hrs the same day will be extended to run on 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st July and 07th August (05 Services), a statement issued by SR said.

Likewise, the service of train no 06044 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Chennai Egmore Weekly Special leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 19.40 hrs on Wednesdays and reaching Chennai Egmore at 12.45 hrs the next day will be extended on 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th July and 02nd August (5 Services). The service of train no 06043 Chennai Egmore - Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special leaving Chennai Egmore at 14.25 hrs on Thursdays and reaching Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06.45 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th July and 03rd August (5 Services). Advance reservation for the Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Egmore weekly trains are open.

Unreserved special train

A pair of unreserved special trains would be operated between Tambaram and Dhanbad to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train no 06077 Tambaram – Dhanbad Unreserved Special will leave Tambaram at 22.00 hrs on 07th July (Friday) and reach Dhanbad at 05.30 hrs the third day (01 Service). Train no 06078 Dhanbad – Tambaram Unreserved Special will leave Dhanbad at 15.35 hrs on 11th July (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 22.00 hrs the third day (01 Service). The train would comprise 20 General Second Class coaches.