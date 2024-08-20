Weekly special train from Erode to Sambalpur announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Weekly special train will be operated from Odisha's Sambalpur to Erode via Salem, according to a Railway statement.

Train No 08311 Sambalpur-Erode weekly special trains will leave Sambalpur on every Wednesday’s until 27.11.2024 at 11:35 am and reach Erode at 8:30 pm on Thursdays via Balangir, Samalkot, Vijayawada, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi and Salem.

In-return Train No 08312 Erode-Sambalpur weeky special trains will leave Erode on every Friday’s until 29.11.2024 at 2:45 pm and reach Sambalpur at 11:15 pm on Saturdays via Salem, Gudur, Ongole, Rayagada and Balangir.

The train composition comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, Central Second Class and Luggage cum Brake Van coaches, added the statement.