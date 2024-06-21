Weekend special: Several special buses to ply across Tamil Nadu from June 21 to 23; check details here

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has announced special bus operations from June 21 to 23 (Friday to Sunday) to accommodate the increased travel demand expected during the weekend.

According to a department release, more passengers are expected to travel by bus on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to and from Chennai. Considering this, the department has planned to run special buses in addition to the regular service.

Accordingly, 600 buses will be operated from Kilambakkam bus terminus (KMBT) to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur on June 21 while 410 buses will be operated tomorrow (June 22).

Also, 55 buses will be operated from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on Friday while 80 buses will run on Saturday.

Further, 30 air-conditioned buses equipped with both seating and sleeper facilities will depart from KMBT to Tiruvannamalai on Friday. Passengers can also book government buses to Tiruvannamalai from various locations including Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Bengaluru.

Additionally, 30 special buses are scheduled to run from Chennai Madhavaram bus station to Tiruvannamalai, on Friday, coinciding with Pournami (full moon day).

Additional buses have also been arranged to facilitate return trips to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sundays, as per the requirement of passengers.