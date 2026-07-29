Weekend, Aadi Perukku: 2,030 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To manage the expected passenger rush during the weekend holidays and the Aadi Perukku festival, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 2,030 special buses across the State, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
The special services will be operated on July 31 (Friday), August 1 (Saturday), August 2 (Sunday), and August 3 (Aadi Perukku).
So far, 13,547 passengers travelling from Chennai and other cities to their native places have booked tickets. The number of reservations is expected to increase in the coming days.
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. A total of 420 buses will be operated on July 31, 330 buses on August 1, and 270 buses on August 2.
From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. 120 buses each will be operated on July 31 and August 1, while 55 buses will be operated on August 2. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirupur to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur, and Puducherry. Forty-five buses each will be operated on July 31 and August 1, while 50 buses will be operated on August 2.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 420 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 2.
So far, 5,721 passengers have booked tickets for July 31, 2,396 passengers for August 1, and 5,430 passengers for August 2, taking the total number of advance bookings to 13,547. The number is expected to rise further in the coming days.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services. Passengers can book their tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or the www.tnstc.in website.