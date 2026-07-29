Weekend, Aadi Perukku: 2,030 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. A total of 420 buses will be operated on July 31, 330 buses on August 1, and 270 buses on August 2.

From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. 120 buses each will be operated on July 31 and August 1, while 55 buses will be operated on August 2. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirupur to various destinations.