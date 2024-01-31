Week after man’s death in city; CCTV footage reveals he was pushed by youth

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man R Sheikh Dawood died after he was allegedly pushed by a youth after an altercation in Choolai. The man who suffered injuries in the fall succumbed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital last week after which police altered the case to murder.

The victim eked out a living by maintaining the public toilet near My Lady’s Park. On January 16, around midnight, Sheik Dawood was found unconscious with blood injuries after he did not return home for a long time.

The man was moved to Rajiv Gandhi GH , but succumbed on January 21. The family members who perused the CCTV footage where he was found unconscious learnt that he was attacked and pushed down by a youth.

They filed a complaint with Periamet police station who have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the youth, M Vishnu (20).