Week after blaze, police tie cylinder blast to petrol bomb attack on Thathanur house

CHENNAI: A week after a massive fire broke out at the residence of an AIADMK functionary and businessman near Sriperumbudur, the police have revealed that the blaze was caused by petrol bombs hurled by a business rival.
The fire occurred in the wee hours of June 16 at the house of businessman Murugan, an AIADMK member, in Thathanur village near Sriperumbudur. Murugan and his family managed to escape safely from the house. However, seven neighbours who rushed to douse the fire suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to hospitals.
One of the injured, Chiranjeevi (28), who had sustained 65 per cent burns, died on Friday morning. The remaining victims continue to undergo treatment.
Initially, the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, forensic experts ruled out the possibility of an electrical fault. Residents in the neighbourhood also told police that they had heard sounds resembling explosions moments before the fire broke out.
Following that, the police formed a special team, launched an investigation, and discovered that Murugan had been involved in a financial dispute with Jalapathi (35) of Venbakkam.
The police said Jalapathi accused Murugan of cheating him of nearly Rs 10 lakh in a sand-related business deal and had planned to take revenge.
The police said Jalapathi came to Murugan's house in the early hours of June 16 and hurled petrol bombs at a parked bike. The explosives triggered a fire that spread to the house and reached the kitchen, where an LPG cylinder exploded, causing extensive damage and injuring those trying to douse the flames.
The police have arrested Jalapathi, who had been absconding, on charges including murder and causing grievous injuries. Further investigations are under way, and the police are also questioning Murugan and others in connection with the financial dispute.