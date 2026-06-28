Week after blaze, police tie cylinder blast to petrol bomb attack on Thathanur house

The fire occurred in the wee hours of June 16 at the house of businessman Murugan, an AIADMK member, in Thathanur village near Sriperumbudur. Murugan and his family managed to escape safely from the house. However, seven neighbours who rushed to douse the fire suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to hospitals.

One of the injured, Chiranjeevi (28), who had sustained 65 per cent burns, died on Friday morning. The remaining victims continue to undergo treatment.

Initially, the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, forensic experts ruled out the possibility of an electrical fault. Residents in the neighbourhood also told police that they had heard sounds resembling explosions moments before the fire broke out.