Wednesday date for jallikattu stadium; 9,312 bulls to vie

MADURAI: The newly built jallikattu stadium – Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena – at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai is set to kick off its inaugural contest on January 24.



Located in the foothills of Vaguthumalai, the forest area in Vadipatti taluk, the state-of-the-art stadium offers amazing views with lush green fields and attractive landscapes. Chief Minister MK Stalin will open the new stadium, set to make its maiden run with 9,312 bulls and 3,669 tamers during the inaugural ceremony, sources said.

Built on a sprawling area of 77,683 square feet, the stadium has a brass-coated replica of a bull being tamed at its entrance. More importantly, the Alanganallur like ‘Vaadivaasal’, through which bulls are let loose during the sport, has been established here. The State government would like to make this stadium a sports and cultural centre and this arena could also be used to host other sports games and cultural events.

The three-tier stand adds 5,000 seats to the stadium, which is a multilevel structure featuring a VIP gallery to accommodate spectators, a museum with collections focusing primarily on the history of ‘Aeru Thazhuvuthal’, which made its mark in Tamil Sangam and art and culture. It also features a library.

The air-conditioned VIP gallery can accommodate 50 spectators and has two big LED screens, reliable sources told DT Next.

To facilitate bulls and their owners, tamers and spectators, the arena is equipped with a bull shed and assembling point on a sprawling area of two acres, with waiting rooms for bull owners and tamers. Moreover, a healthcare facility for tamers, owners and spectators and a veterinary dispensary is also in place. The stadium, located in a serene atmosphere with a big lobby lounge on its first floor, is also equipped with an audio-visual theatre, administration block and room for media personnel.

Expected to emerge as a centre of culture and tourist attraction, the Department of Tourism is making necessary arrangements to transport foreign tourists to take part in the inaugural ceremony, sources revealed.

Arunagiri, who came from Sankarankovil in Tenkasi, thanked CM Stalin for making the stadium a reality. “The semi-circled stadium looks almost like India’s Parliament House,” he exclaimed.