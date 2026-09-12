Wedding in Dindigul tomorrow, bride killed in road accident today

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman who was to marry an Indian Army personnel on Sunday (September 13) was killed in a road accident on Saturday (September 12) morning while travelling with her fiancé to Madurai for a nursing examination.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Maria Velcia (26), living in Dindigul. She was to marry Jebapastin (29), from the Vellode area of Dindigul district, at the Vellode Christian Church on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 3 am on the Dindigul-Madurai four lane National Highway in Vadipatti.
Jebapastin was reportedly riding the motorcycle with Velcia when a car travelling from Coimbatore to Madurai suffered a sudden tyre burst and lost control before hitting the bike.
The impact threw both Jebapastin and Velcia from the motorcycle. Velcia died on the spot, while Jebapastin sustained injuries and was taken to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is underway.